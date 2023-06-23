GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Dubai will host the third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) from 20th to 24th November, 2023.

This announcement was made after the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the ICAO signed an agreement at the latter’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The agreement, which was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, and Carlos Salazar, ICAO Secretary-General, is a significant achievement for the UAE in its efforts to advance the aviation industry, achieve environmental sustainability, address the global challenges of climate change and realise related goals.

“Hosting the third Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels is an important step in our journey towards a greener aviation industry. We hope to lead the agenda of climate change and fuel in the aviation sector by bringing together global experts and thought leaders, to foster innovation and share best practices that will make the aviation sector more environmentally friendly and efficient,” Al Suwaidi said.

He also highlighted the conference’s importance in achieving environmental goals and shaping the future of aviation.

“This conference will be a place for meaningful dialogue and partnerships to address the climate change crisis and pursue our vision of a zero-emissions world. It will also show the world how the UAE is a leader in sustainability by setting an example for others of creating a green and eco-friendly aviation industry,” he added.

“We invite local and international stakeholders to join us and cooperate in finding ways to achieve the aviation industry’s environmental goals and overcome our current challenges,” he further added

The conference is a global event that focuses on fuel and clean energy solutions in the aviation industry and provides an opportunity for countries and industry stakeholders to share innovations and information to develop a comprehensive framework for clean energy in the aviation sector.