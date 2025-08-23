Open Menu

GCC Adventurers Raise UAE, Saudi Flags On Mount Elbrus In Europe

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) A team of five Emirati and four GCC adventurers succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Russia and Europe, which stands at 5,642 meters high and is one of the world’s Seven Summits.

This achievement reflects the team’s passion for mountaineering and their determination to overcome some of the toughest natural challenges, culminating in the proud moment of raising the flags of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the peak. The moment symbolised the spirit of perseverance and resolve that characterises the people of the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

The achievement embodies the spirit of challenge and the ability of young people to achieve their ambitions in the most difficult circumstances, as well as their commitment to the values ​​of cooperation and teamwork.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe UAE Young Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

29 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

31 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

48 minutes ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

58 minutes ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

1 hour ago
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East