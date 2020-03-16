UrduPoint.com
GCC Central Banks, Monetary Organisations Discuss Economic Effects Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

GCC central banks, monetary organisations discuss economic effects of coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The governors of central banks and monetary organisations of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries today held a meeting with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the GCC, through video conferencing to discuss the economic effects of coronavirus, upon an invitation from Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The meeting was held in light of the role of these monetary institutions in maintaining financial stability, supporting the economies of their countries, protecting consumers and companies, and supporting the private sector during the current exceptional conditions.

During the meeting, participants were presented with the steps and measures taken by GCC member countries through their monetary organisations and central banks to reinforce trust in their economies, improve their business environments, support the private sector, and mitigate the financial and economic effects of coronavirus through funding support programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, instalment delay programmes, loan financing programmes and guarantee support programmes.

The meeting’s participants expressed their satisfaction at the economic procedures taken, stressing the strength of the banking sectors of GCC countries and their capacity to face challenges and crises.

They also highlighted the importance of using all available monetary policy tools to achieve solid, sustainable and balanced growth and prevent the negative implications of coronavirus while committing to drafting weekly reports on the relevant steps taken by GCC member countries.

