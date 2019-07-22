GCC chemical industry to mark new 10-year milestone in October

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Senior industry leaders from the chemical and petrochemical industry in the GCC and across the world will gather in Saudi Arabia this October to mark a new milestone, the 10-year anniversary since the adoption of Responsible Care, the chemical industry's voluntary commitment to continual improvement in health, safety, security and environmental performance in the Arabian Gulf region.

To be held in Jubail from 14th-16th October, 2019, the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association's Responsible Care Conference will attract senior company executives from some of the world’s largest chemical firms, alongside service providers, government bodies and industry associations, to share the best practices, network and celebrate achievements over the past decade.

As the only regional conference dedicated to the Responsible Care programme, this high-level gathering of senior industry leaders will present an important opportunity to hear first-hand from senior government and industry leaders in the region, including H.R.H. Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Eastern Region Province Governor, Saudi Arabia, who will deliver the inaugural address; Eng.

Abdallah bin Ibrahim Al-Saadan, President, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, who will present the opening remarks; and Yousef Al-Benyan, Vice Chairman and CEO, SABIC and Chairman, Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association, who will deliver the keynote address.

The conference will be held under the theme, "Responsible Care – Celebrating a decade of Excellence".

Regarding the conference, Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary-General, Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association, said, "This year, we celebrate a decade since Responsible Care was adopted by chemical companies in the Arabian Gulf region. Given the critical juncture at which the industry stands today, and the increasingly important role it plays with regard to our environment, communities and the economy, this important global industry initiative is no longer just nice to have, it is a licence to operate and safeguard the credibility of chemical companies as responsible participants in society and a key part of our future."