GCC Chief Condemns Turkish Threats Against UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:15 AM

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Secretary-General, Dr. Nayef al-Hajraf, condemned on Tuesday the threats some Turkish officials have made against the United Arab Emirates.

This came at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan Kok, where he affirmed that the UAE’s security is an integral part of the Gulf, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He underlined the GCC’s commitment to protecting the Arab national security, expressing his rejection of foreign interferences in Arab internal affairs.

Hajraf underscored the GCC's keenness on ensuring the security and stability of the region and developing relations with neighbouring countries in order to achieve mutual interests on the basis of respecting their sovereignty and without meddling in their internal affairs while resolving of all differences through peaceful means in line with the international law principles.

