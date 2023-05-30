UrduPoint.com

GCC Chief Stresses Importance Of Cooperation With EU

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, on Monday stressed the importance of cooperation with the EU on many scales to achieve joint interests and goals.

In a statement, the GCC Secretariat said this came during a meeting between Al-Budaiwi and the EU representative of the Horn of Africa Dr.

Annettt Weber, at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

A number of topics were covered during the meeting, including GCC cooperation with the EU, especially in Africa, to better tackle issues concerning peace, security, food supplies, and political development.

