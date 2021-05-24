RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf welcomed on Monday the announcement of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, that the UAE has offered to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Al-Hajraf expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to host the COP 28, which guarantees the success of the conference and will be an important milestone in the global efforts on climate change.

He also extended full support to the UAE's offer and promised to work for the success of the conference to achieve its desired goals.

The GCC Secretary-General stressed the importance of the concerted efforts by the international community, of countries, global bodies institutions, to address climate change. He also emphasised the significance of mobilising efforts and enhance global goals and ambitions for a collective response, and limit the repercussions of climate change, as well as build a better world by creating new economic opportunities that guarantee sustainability.