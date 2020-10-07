GCC condemns Houthi militia’s launch of drone towards Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf condemned on Tuesday the Houthi terrorist militia launching of a bomb-laden drone towards the city of Najran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Al Hajraf also denounced the continuation of systematic and deliberate terrorists' attacks by Houthi militia against civilians in the kingdom.

He also emphasised that these repeated and deliberate terrorist attacks "do not target the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only, but the security and stability of the Gulf region, and represent a flagrant violation of international laws and norms that prohibit targeting civilians."