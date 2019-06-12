UrduPoint.com
GCC Condemns Houthis Terror Attack On Saudi Abha Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

The Gulf Cooperation Council,GCC, on Wednesday deplored strongly the launch of Yemen's Houthi militias of a missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that wounded 26 civilians

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) - The Gulf Cooperation Council,GCC, on Wednesday deplored strongly the launch of Yemen's Houthi militias of a missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that wounded 26 civilians.

In a press statement, GCC, Secretary General Abdulatif Al-Zayani described this act as a "terrorist" crime, which runs counter to the international humanitarian law.

He denounced the targeting of the populated areas and civilian facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Zayani said such an act is a war crime and threatens directly the safety of civilians of both Saudi citizens and residents.

He noted that the act is also a clear evidence of Houthi militias' violation of all Islamic values and the international laws, according to the statement.

He called on the international community to denounce such aggressive crimes committed by Houthis against the civilian areas in the kingdom.

The GCC chief also urged the UN Security Council to put an end to continued attacks carried out by the Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia, saying this is a clear threat to regional security and peace.

