GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syria

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) RIYADH, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ airstrikes on several locations in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Albudaiwi affirmed that these airstrikes represent a continuation of efforts by the Israeli occupation forces to undermine and destabilise regional and international security. He emphasised the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

“The international community’s silence regarding the repeated Israeli attacks encourages their continuation,” Albudaiwi stated, calling for concrete steps to halt such actions in a manner that supports peace and security in the region.