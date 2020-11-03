UrduPoint.com
GCC Condemns Terrorist Attack In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:15 PM

GCC condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Austrian capital Vienna, which claimed the lives of a number of people and wounded others.

Dr.

Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, the Secretary-General expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Austria, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Al Hajraf reiterated the firm position of the GCC towards extremism and terrorism and the council’s rejection of terrorism in all its forms, whatever the causes, motivations and sources, calling for drying up the sources of its support and finance.

