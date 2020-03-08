UrduPoint.com
GCC Countries Have Prioritised People Of Determination: Obaid Al Zaabi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative at the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, stressed that Gulf Cooperation Council member countries have prioritised people of determination under the framework of specific standards guaranteed by international treaties.

These standards are based on respect for the dignity of people of determination and efforts to ensure their independence, including their freedom to make decisions, participation in the community, right to equal opportunities, and ending all forms of discrimination against them.

While delivering a speech on behalf of GCC member countries at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, Al Zaabi thanked the session’s participants for their valuable interventions, which contributed to enriching the discussion on the rights of people of determination.

He added that GCC countries have placed this issue at the top of their national priorities by drafting legislation and undertaking various social and economic measures to ensure the involvement of people of determination in their social and economic development.

Al Zaabi also pointed out that GCC countries have adopted a comprehensive policy that provides medical, psychological, social and professional support to people of determination, in addition to audiovisual awareness campaigns on social media that aim to promote their rights to achieve the desired objectives of Article 8 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He stressed the importance of adopting awareness campaigns to strengthen their capacities and fight all forms of discrimination against them.

