- Home
- Middle East
- GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat
GCC Countries Received 68.1 Million Tourists, Generated $110.4 Billion In 2023: GCC-Stat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The data issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) in December 2024 revealed that about 68.1 million international tourists visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by the end of 2023, with an increase rate of 42.8 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2019.
The data mentioned in the “Travel and Tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries” newsletter issued by the Centre indicate that the GCC countries have achieved 52.9 percent of the first strategic objective mentioned in the joint tourism strategy (2023-2030), related to gradually increasing the number of incoming trips to reach 128.7 million tourists.
The total international tourism revenues in the GCC countries increased by 28.2 percent by the end of 2023 compared to the figures of 2019, reaching US$110.4 billion. This contributed to achieving 58.7 percent of the second strategic goal, which is to gradually increase international tourist spending to reach US$188 billion .
The data of the GCC-Stat disclose that the percentage of intra-GCC tourism of total international tourists logged 26.9 percent, with a growth rate of 44.2 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2019.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of tourist export markets to the GCC countries by 38 percent, followed by the middle East with 25.1 percent, Europe with 22.9 percent, Africa with 8.8 percent, and the Americas with 4.3 percent.
Tourism indicators are positively reflected on the sector in the GCC countries in terms of infrastructure.
The data issued by the Centre indicate that 10,893 hotel establishments were recorded in the GCC countries in 2023, including 697 rooms. They also reveal that 5 of the GCC countries exceeded the regional average in air transport infrastructure.
The travel and tourism sector contributed 10.8 percent to the Gulf GDP, with an annual growth rate of 29.4 percent compared to the figures logged in the previous year. The added value of the sector reached about US$223.4 billion by the end of 2023.
The total number of workers in the tourism sector in the GCC countries reached about 1.5 million persons by the end of 2023, with a growth rate of 17 percent compared to 2019. The added value of the travel and tourism sector in employment amounted to US$4.04 billion, with an annual growth rate of 15.5 percent for the years 2022 and 2023. The GCC countries exceeded the regional indicator for human resources and the labor market in the Global Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024.
Women accounted for 12.4 percent of workers in the tourism sector in the GCC countries, achieving an annual growth rate of 27.5 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2020. This highlights the efforts exerted to empower women in this vital sector.
The tourism sector enhances environmental sustainability in the GCC countries. The percentage of natural reserves out of the total area of the GCC countries increased to 15.1 percent in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 39 percent during the period from 2017 to 2023.
Recent Stories
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat15 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative15 minutes ago
-
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort15 minutes ago
-
Museum of the Future unveils aerial taxi prototype installation15 minutes ago
-
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia45 minutes ago
-
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment2 hours ago
-
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans3 hours ago
-
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability4 hours ago
-
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion5 hours ago
-
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force6 hours ago
-
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 20246 hours ago