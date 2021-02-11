UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Denounces Houthi Militia’s Attack On Abha Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:45 PM

GCC denounces Houthi militia’s attack on Abha Airport

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, has condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's terrorist attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr.

Al Hajraf affirmed that the attack launched by the Houthi militia "is a cowardly terrorist attack and a war crime that endanger the lives of civilians, which requires accountability of terrorists in accordance with international humanitarian law."

He also re-affirmed the solidarity of the GCC with the Kingdom in all measures it takes to defend its territories and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Abha Saudi Arabia All Airport

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim on 11 feb 2021

5 minutes ago

6.0-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Isla ..

5 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Kills 1, Inj ..

10 minutes ago

Govt sets wheat grinding ratio by 80:20 to cut flo ..

10 minutes ago

Robber killed in police encounter in muzaffargarh

10 minutes ago

Police arrest six gamblers in bahawalpur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.