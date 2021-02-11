GCC denounces Houthi militia’s attack on Abha Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, has condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's terrorist attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr.

Al Hajraf affirmed that the attack launched by the Houthi militia "is a cowardly terrorist attack and a war crime that endanger the lives of civilians, which requires accountability of terrorists in accordance with international humanitarian law."

He also re-affirmed the solidarity of the GCC with the Kingdom in all measures it takes to defend its territories and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.