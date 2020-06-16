GCC denounces Houthis' terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has condemned the Houthi militias for launching booby-trapped drones against populated areas in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday.

GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf said that these terrorist attacks, which come as the world mobilises its efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic, are not only aimed at destabilising the security of Saudi Arabia, but also of the Gulf region.

He added that the drones were blatant violations of international laws which restricted attacks of civilians and civilian areas.

He also commended the Saudi airforce for intercepting and destroying the drones before reaching their targets.

"The GCC stands firmly with Saudi Arabia in all measures the Kingdom has been taking to preserve its security, stability and safety of the population," he said.

Al-Hajraf called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and stand against the Houthi Militias that destabilise peace and security in the region.