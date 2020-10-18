UrduPoint.com
GCC Education Undersecretaries Hold 4th Meeting Under Chairmanship Of UAE

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The Under-Secretaries of the GCC education ministries held their 4th meeting, with the participation of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.

The meeting, held virtually, was chaired by Hamad Al Yahyai, Assistant Under-Secretary of Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education of the UAE.

The participants discussed the decisions of 40th GCC Supreme Council meeting and the efforts of the GCC ministries of education in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of importance, most notably their cooperation in completing the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of "Quality Education", and the effects of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on education.

They also discussed the committee's work plan for the coming period, the data security of students, in addition to strengthening the role of educational institutions in developing a culture of volunteer work.

