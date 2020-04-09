GCC Electricity and Water Ministries discuss COVID-19 combat efforts

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The GCC Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Electricity and Water held on Wednesday an extraordinary e-meeting to discuss the efforts of member states confronting the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The meeting agreed to continue efforts to confront the crisis and exchange cooperation, challenges and lessons learned, according to a statement issued last night.

The statement indicated that the GCC General Secretariat will hold a workshop to discuss emergency plans and health precautions to counter the spread of the virus and to maintain the safety of the people operating desalination plants and electricity production.