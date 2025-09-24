Open Menu

GCC, EU Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Ministerial Meeting In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 01:30 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met with Luigi Di Maio, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region, to review ongoing preparations for the upcoming GCC–EU Ministerial Meeting, scheduled to take place in Kuwait in October.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, underlined the importance of strengthening GCC–EU cooperation in support of shared objectives, mutual interests, and the aspirations of their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. Al-Budaiwi stressed that the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar has further destabilised regional security, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire, an end to the disaster in the Gaza Strip, and the protection of innocent civilians.

