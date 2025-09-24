GCC, EU Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Ministerial Meeting In Kuwait
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 01:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met with Luigi Di Maio, European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region, to review ongoing preparations for the upcoming GCC–EU Ministerial Meeting, scheduled to take place in Kuwait in October.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, underlined the importance of strengthening GCC–EU cooperation in support of shared objectives, mutual interests, and the aspirations of their peoples.
The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. Al-Budaiwi stressed that the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar has further destabilised regional security, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire, an end to the disaster in the Gaza Strip, and the protection of innocent civilians.
Recent Stories
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
More Stories From Middle East
-
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait28 seconds ago
-
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Saudi Grand Muf ..16 minutes ago
-
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history1 hour ago
-
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage2 hours ago
-
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day2 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Saudi Grand Muf ..2 hours ago
-
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos2 hours ago
-
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food security, trade3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched3 hours ago
-
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasi ..3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation3 hours ago