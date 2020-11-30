UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Heads Of Olympic Committees Highlight Importance Of Establishing Unified Vision For Developing Sporting Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

GCC heads of Olympic committees highlight importance of establishing unified vision for developing sporting infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) During their 32nd meeting, the heads of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Olympic committees highlighted the importance of establishing a unified vision for adopting modern ways of employing future portfolios and developing sporting infrastructure and future sports projects, which will serve the entire community.

They also listed the equestrian sport of free jumping and the winter sport of hockey as part of the third edition of the GCC Games, which will be hosted by Kuwait in March 2021.

The meeting was held remotely via videoconferencing and was inaugurated by Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qatami, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, NOC, and Chairman of the Executive Office, as the UAE is chairing the current term of the GCC.

"Today, we are proud of our sporting achievements and the achievements of our children. We stress our capacity to overcome this exceptional period facing the Olympics and sports, in general, around the world, due to the unlimited support of Their Majesties and Their Highnesses, Leaders of the GCC, which have heightened our responsibilities, as we need to achieve outstanding results in regional and international sporting events," Al Qatami said.

The meeting’s participants also approved the partnerships between GCC countries and other organisations in strategic sports planning and stipulated that the secretariat-general will monitor partnerships, programmes and strategic dialogues with relevant countries and organisations.

The heads of GCC Olympic committees decided to form the board of Directors of the GCC Sports Dispute Settlement Authority and discussed the organisation of the third GCC Games. Organising Committees for the GCC Games were also assigned to provide all forms of technical support and harness all their capacities to make the event succeed.

Related Topics

Hockey World Sports UAE Kuwait Noc March Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

Petroleum Division holds consultative meeting on g ..

14 minutes ago

PML-N govt ruined gas sector by establishing LNG t ..

14 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares B.Com Part II and b ..

14 minutes ago

Provincial governments urged to ensure smooth supp ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister approves formation of a NEDP under ..

17 minutes ago

EPA Punjab gives environmental clean chit for Ring ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.