GCC heads of Olympic committees highlight importance of establishing unified vision for developing sporting infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) During their 32nd meeting, the heads of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Olympic committees highlighted the importance of establishing a unified vision for adopting modern ways of employing future portfolios and developing sporting infrastructure and future sports projects, which will serve the entire community.

They also listed the equestrian sport of free jumping and the winter sport of hockey as part of the third edition of the GCC Games, which will be hosted by Kuwait in March 2021.

The meeting was held remotely via videoconferencing and was inaugurated by Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qatami, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, NOC, and Chairman of the Executive Office, as the UAE is chairing the current term of the GCC.

"Today, we are proud of our sporting achievements and the achievements of our children. We stress our capacity to overcome this exceptional period facing the Olympics and sports, in general, around the world, due to the unlimited support of Their Majesties and Their Highnesses, Leaders of the GCC, which have heightened our responsibilities, as we need to achieve outstanding results in regional and international sporting events," Al Qatami said.

The meeting’s participants also approved the partnerships between GCC countries and other organisations in strategic sports planning and stipulated that the secretariat-general will monitor partnerships, programmes and strategic dialogues with relevant countries and organisations.

The heads of GCC Olympic committees decided to form the board of Directors of the GCC Sports Dispute Settlement Authority and discussed the organisation of the third GCC Games. Organising Committees for the GCC Games were also assigned to provide all forms of technical support and harness all their capacities to make the event succeed.