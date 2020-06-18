UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Health Ministers Discuss Latest Developments Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

GCC Health Ministers discuss latest developments of COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) RIYADH, 17th June 2020 (WAM) - GCC health ministers held virtually today their 3rd extraordinary meeting to discuss the latest developments, preventative preparations and medication of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

During the meeting, the ministers thanked the GCC leaders for their directives and keenness of the health and safety of the human being as the most important priority, hailing their generous unlimited support for the health sector.

They also affirmed the importance of coordination and cooperation to unify the GCC efforts in confronting this pandemic.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

56 seconds ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

46 minutes ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

3 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.