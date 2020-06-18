GCC Health Ministers discuss latest developments of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) RIYADH, 17th June 2020 (WAM) - GCC health ministers held virtually today their 3rd extraordinary meeting to discuss the latest developments, preventative preparations and medication of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

During the meeting, the ministers thanked the GCC leaders for their directives and keenness of the health and safety of the human being as the most important priority, hailing their generous unlimited support for the health sector.

They also affirmed the importance of coordination and cooperation to unify the GCC efforts in confronting this pandemic.