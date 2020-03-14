GCC health ministers review anti-coronavirus measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, health ministers on Saturday discussed the latest developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the current situation in each member country, including the procedures followed in outlets and statistics related to the novel virus.

The meeting, which was conducted via a visual communications channel, also addressed the readiness of the health sector, media, awareness, and emergency plans in each country.

The ministers agreed to urge citizens and residents in GCC States to apply infection control measures, and avoid going to gathering places, as much as possible, and to maintain preventive safety procedures.

The ministers stressed the importance of obtaining information from official sources and not to listen to rumors from unofficial social media accounts.

They also agreed to establish a joint operations room, hold a weekly meeting at the level of GCC deputy ministers, and to exchange information in this regard.