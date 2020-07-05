GCC holds workshop on 'Future of Renewable and New Energy' and impact of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Electricity and Water Department, an affiliate of the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, held here today a virtual workshop entitled "The Future of Renewable and New Energy in the GCC Countries and the Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic", SPA reported.

Representatives of the Ministries of Electricity and Energy in the GCC countries, and experts from the GCC Interconnection Authority, GCCIA, and the EU-GCC Clean Energy Technology Network took part in the event.

During the workshop, a number of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the future of renewable energy in the GCC countries were discussed.