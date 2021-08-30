UrduPoint.com

GCC-India Talks On Free Trade Agreement Progressing Fast, Says Indian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

GCC-India talks on Free Trade Agreement progressing fast, says Indian Minister

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) India’s discussions for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC are "progressing fast," the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, said yesterday.

Addressing a large cross-section of India’s business through the platform of the Jain International Trade Organisation, Goyal specifically cited the UAE as among the countries with which his Ministry is engaged in talks towards reaching an FTA.

Outside the GCC, India is conducting FTA-related talks with the United Kingdom, Australia and the European Union.

The pace of discussions have now gathered speed, Goyal said. Traders and exporters are the "twin pistons powering the economic growth engine of India. We firmly believe in the capabilities of the business community as well as of start-ups."

The FTAs will enable India to become a global "trading hub," Goyal hoped.

The Jain International Trade Organisation is conducting a 12-day virtual expo with the participation of several thousand businesses and entrepreneurs.

Related Topics

India Australia Business European Union UAE United Kingdom Hub Commerce National University Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

CSTO Supports Idea to Hold Consultations With SCO ..

CSTO Supports Idea to Hold Consultations With SCO on Afghanistan - Lukashenko

6 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago
 'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers fo ..

'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House ..

Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House of Wisdom

24 minutes ago
 Industrialists must exploit untapped potential of ..

Industrialists must exploit untapped potential of capital market: Malik Dilavez

6 minutes ago
 18 vehicles challaned over violations of SoP

18 vehicles challaned over violations of SoP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.