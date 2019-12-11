GCC Leaders conclude Supreme Council 40th session, issue Riyadh Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for the Arab States concluded here today at Diriyah Palace works of the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed thanks and appreciation to the GCC leaders and the secretariat general for their exerted efforts for the success of the summit, wishing that the outcomes of the summit achieve aspirations and hopes of GCC citizens.

Then, GCC Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani read "Riyadh Declaration" as follows: The visions of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for the Arab States, affirmed that this blessed council remains an integrated, coherent and interdependent entity which is capable of addressing all challenges and dangers. Significant achievements were made during its march by adhering to the principles laid down by the leaders of the GCC states in the Statute that was approved in May 1981 which confirms that the highest goal of the Cooperation Council is to achieve coordination, integration and interdependence among the member states in all fields in order to reach their unity.

The GCC states stand, as unified rank, against the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this year. This GCC stance reflects the GCC defence policy based on the principle of integrated and collective security to defend an entity, components and interests of its countries, territories, airspace, and territorial waters as well as the principles contained in the Joint Defense Agreement, which was approved in 2000, affirming that any aggression against a member state would be considered as aggression against all the GCC states.

The measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries to deal with the attacks on the international navigation in the Gulf and oil facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have confirmed their keenness to the oil markets' stability, the recovery of the global economy and the interests of the producing and consuming countries in collaboration and coordination with the active forces in the international community.

The challenges facing the region affirm the utmost importance of consolidating cooperation mechanisms among the GCC states in all fields, achieving the utmost stages of integration and interdependence among the one Gulf people and raising the role of the Cooperation Council system in maintaining security, stability and prosperity in this region in addition to activation of the mechanisms of strategic partnerships and cooperation that link the GCC system with the brotherly and friendly countries.

The vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was endorsed by the leaders at the Riyadh Summit in December 2015, included the essential fundamentals to achieve these goals through promoting the GCC joint action and upgrading its mechanisms in line with the regional and international changes.

The visions of the GCC member states also stressed the importance of maintaining high flexibility and a practical response to the requirements of each stage of the march, from the founding period until now, and the need to anticipate future challenges, empower Gulf women, and involve the youth and the private sector to keep pace with the new transformations, in all areas.

The following are the most important steps necessary to achieve these lofty goals: First: Military and security integration: All necessary measures to complete the security and safety of the lands of the GCC member states, their territorial waters, and their economic regions are completed in accordance with the Joint Defense Agreement, and what is stipulated in the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques regarding accelerating the steps of military integration and enhancing military industrialisation, in the GCC member states, while emphasizing the importance of the role of the international community, in preserving freedom of navigation, in the Arab Gulf and the international straits, in front of any threat, and to work with friendly and brotherly countries to confront any military or security threats.

Second: Achieving economic unity: What is stipulated in the vision regarding completing the system of legislations and decisions are necessary to implement the remaining steps of economic integration among the states of the council, including the customs union, the Gulf common market and financial and monetary integration to achieve the full Gulf citizenship and economic unity by 2025 AD.

Third: Completing the requirements of global competitiveness: The GCC states seek to achieve advanced ranks globally, through an integrated will under the umbrella of the GCC to formulate modern methods, in employing future files and include them, in all the plans presented, which are in the forefront: Use science and technology backed by research to find solutions to common challenges facing the region, such as securing water, energy, and agriculture, and finding solutions to communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Encouraging youth leadership towards the future by enhancing awareness of the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship among all segments of society, especially university students.

Developing the infrastructure and legal and regulatory legislations that contribute to enabling innovators and cooperation with government and private agencies, investment programmes, and international funds to support and finance emerging youth projects, and encourage joint projects among the youth of the GCC countries.

Achieving food security has set a firm goal for the GCC, by developing a common food security strategy, that mainly pursues innovation and technology, as well as forming alliances to enhance the region's diversified and common supply chain.

Employing technology, including artificial intelligence, to develop government services, raise the efficiency of services provided to citizens, develop specialized curricula to build the capacity of young people, in the field of technology employment, and find opportunities to create national companies led by young people to achieve this.

Attracting investments in technology employment through a stimulating environment and appropriate legislation.

Fourth: Strengthening strategic partnerships: The challenges facing the region require strengthening cooperation and partnership relations, raising levels of economic, cultural, security and political coordination with all brotherly and friendly countries, and effective regional and international systems, completing free trade negotiations and implementing joint action plans according to their timetable.

In the interest of the citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and to enhances the international standing of the GCC, and its role in regional and international issues.

Fifth: Developing the mechanisms of joint work: Achieving the goals of joint action stipulated in the articles of association requires making use of the integrated models in the world, and the effective tools that have proven successful, including commitment to specific timetables for the implementation of all steps of integration among the states of the GCC and addressing what may arise of challenges, as it requires enhancing the capabilities and role of the General Secretariat to achieve these goals through developing financial, administrative, transparency and accountability mechanisms of governance, and completing the implementation of what was stated in the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the decisions of the Supreme Council regarding the treatment of specialized Gulf organisations to enhance their contribution to achieving the goals of the GCC.

The leaders of the GCC countries have affirmed today their keenness to preserve the strength, cohesion and strength of the GCC and the unity of the ranks among its members, and to preserve this region as an oasis of stability, security, economic prosperity and social peace, and the future that requires upgrading and developing mechanisms of joint action, activating the role of youth and the private sector, preparing an able and qualified generation with the tools and requirements of the emerging transformations, in the region and the world.

Then, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques announced a conclusion of the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council.

The Kingdom's official delegation to the GCC Summit included His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet.