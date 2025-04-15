GCC pavilions light up Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) With colours inspired by desert sands and Gulf shores, and with themes rooted in innovation, humanity, and sustainability, the pavilions of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries illuminate the spaces of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, appearing as radiant islands on the map of the world exhibition. Each pavilion tells stories of transformation, renewal, and confidently stepping into the future.

Through their diverse displays, the GCC countries open windows into their worlds—inviting Expo visitors to experience the cultural heritage of the region and explore the visions and innovations that have evolved over time through rich, multi-sensory experiences. The GCC pavilions share a unified belief: that people are at the heart of development and that challenges are shared opportunities for a more prosperous future.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion stands out as one of the major attractions at Expo 2025 Osaka, being the second-largest after the host country, Japan.

The pavilion presents an ambitious vision that blends deep-rooted heritage with modern transformation in an immersive experience that combines authenticity with innovation.

Spanning seven interactive halls and exhibitions, the pavilion explores themes of time and place, highlighting the Kingdom’s progress in urban development, healthcare, energy, and space. It also emphasises Saudi Arabia’s global role across various sectors. Over 700 events are expected to take place at the pavilion throughout the Expo.

At the heart of Kuwait’s pavilion, visitors embark on a unique journey that begins in the future, passes through the present, and leads to the past. Utilising advanced digital tools, the pavilion offers engaging content that captures Kuwait’s evolution—both its cultural legacy and forward-looking plans in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

The pavilion features the Women’s Empowerment Section, spotlighting the achievements of Kuwaiti women in fields such as engineering, media, and science.

Each exhibit shares a story of Kuwait’s progress, driven by the creativity and leadership of women and youth. The pavilion also includes a dedicated children's space with interactive experiences designed to introduce younger visitors to Kuwait’s future in a fun and educational way.

The Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion offers visitors a captivating glimpse into the nation’s rich history, embodied in an architectural design inspired by the traditional Falaj irrigation system. This symbolic element highlights the pavilion’s central themes: water, land, and people. The Falaj is recreated as an interactive feature combining reflected natural light and the gentle sound of flowing water—immersing visitors in a multisensory experience that evokes the essence of Oman’s environment.

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion draws attention through a stunning architectural homage to traditional wooden ships. This modern reimagining of Bahrain’s maritime legacy is built entirely from wood and delivers a full sensory experience. Visitors embark on an interactive journey that engages all five senses, weaving together the past, present, and future of Bahrain in a narrative that is both artistic and experimental.

At the Qatar pavilion, visitors embark on a journey through two main sections, sea and land, reflecting the nation's focus on innovation and sustainable development.

The pavilion showcases Qatar’s rich cultural heritage alongside its achievements in urban planning, economic growth, and environmental stewardship. It highlights a range of forward-thinking projects designed to improve quality of life on a global scale.

The pavilion is also a fitting space to present these humanitarian and developmental values. More than just an exhibition, the Qatar pavilion stands as a living testament to the country’s capacity to elevate life quality. At its core, it carries a message of progress rooted in human-centred values and sustainable growth.