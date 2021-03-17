GCC Permanent Representatives in Geneva hold periodic meeting

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The permanent delegates of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Geneva held their regular meeting yesterday, headed by the permanent representative of Bahrain Ambassador Dr. Yusef Abdulkarim Boujeri.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting discussed the agenda of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, draft resolutions, the most prominent developments in the files raised in Geneva, and the coordination of joint GCC action in this field.