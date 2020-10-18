GCC public prosecutors, attorneys-general hold 12th meeting

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, chaired the 12th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Public Prosecutors and Attorneys-General, which was attended by Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General.

The meeting, which was held remotely today, discussed a number of topics, most notably the proposal related to drafting guidelines for procedural controls to combat cybercrimes, as well as the Hamad Al Othman prize for members of public prosecutions in GCC countries, as well as the experiences of member countries.

They also reviewed the recommendations of the 11th meeting of deputy attorneys-general held on 27th September, 2020, in addition to topics related to the work of public prosecutors and attorneys-general in GCC countries.