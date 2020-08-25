UrduPoint.com
GCC Secretary General Commends Arab Youth Centre Initiative To Allocate Dedicated Hall For Councilâ€™s Activities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre Initiative to allocate dedicated hall for Councilâ€™s activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, today praised the efforts of the Arab Youth Centre, AYC, and the initiative of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of AYC, for allocating a dedicated hall at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to the GCC for its various activities.

The initiative recognises the goals and role of the Council in serving youth in the GCC region and the wider Arab world.

The Secretary Generalâ€™s message came during the 33rd meeting of their Highnesses and Excellences, the Ministers of Youth and sports of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that leveraged visual communication technology.

Headed by the UAE, the meeting drew the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, who delivered the meeting's opening speech.

Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf said "I commend the generous gesture of the Arab Youth Centre in Abu Dhabi to allocate a permanent hall for the Gulf Cooperation Council that bears its name and identity and serves as a venue to host all the forums and activities of the GCC countries.

I thank the UAEâ€™s initiative, directed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed. The Council appreciates the support that this blessed contribution offers to all the GCC member countries, on behalf of their Majesties and Highnesses, our leaders."

Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf also thanked Shamma Al Mazrui, the chair of the meeting, and said: "You are an example of the commitment and readiness of the youth in our region. We have faith in your capabilities as you assume this responsibility."

Since its establishment in end-2017, the Arab Youth Centre has launched many initiatives, programs and projects, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to empower, engage and develop the skills of young people in the GCC region and the wider Arab world and has benefitted young people in 21 Arab countries.

