GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Nayef bin Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani Foreign Minister, have discussed issues of common interest including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

On Pakistan-GCC relations, the Foreign Minister and the Secretary-General expressed their desire to further strengthen cooperation to forge a comprehensive partnership, with a renewed focus on the promotion of bilateral trade and business relations. They agreed to cooperate closely to conclude Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement at the earliest.

Pakistan and GCC have long-standing fraternal relations, which are rooted firmly in common religion, shared values and culture.