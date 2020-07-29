GCC Secretary-General praises Saudi efforts to accelerate implementation of Riyadh Agreement

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Dr. Naif Al Hajraf, has praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the acceptance of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council of the mechanism proposed by Saudi Arabia to accelerate and activate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

He also praised the two parties' commitment to the mechanism, with a view to overcoming existing obstacles, giving priority to the interests of the Yemeni people and creating a conducive environment for the Yemeni government to commence its work in Aden to bring the Yemeni crisis to an end.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Dr. Al Hajraf confirmed GCC’s keenness to restore security and stability in Yemen and its return as an active member in the Gulf and Arab arenas.

He also affirmed the Council’s support for the United Nations efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and the Security Council Resolution No. 2216.