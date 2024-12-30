Open Menu

GCC Secretary-General Reaffirms Gulf States’ Support For Stability In Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 12:45 AM

GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reaffirmed the GCC’s steadfast position on supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity.

He emphasised the importance of implementing comprehensive political and structural economic reforms to help the country overcome its ongoing political and economic crisis.

This came during a phone call today between the GCC Secretary-General and Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the Secretary-General briefed the Lebanese Foreign Minister on the outcomes of the 46th Extraordinary Session of the Ministerial Council Concerning the Developments in Lebanon.

The final statement of the meeting underscored the GCC's ongoing commitment to joint efforts and cooperation aimed at enhancing Lebanon’s security and stability while fostering development and prosperity for the Lebanese people.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the statement also stressed the necessity of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions on Lebanon, particularly Resolution 1701, as well as the Taif Agreement. These measures aim to restore lasting security and stability in Lebanon, ensure respect for its territorial integrity and political independence within its internationally recognised borders, and reaffirm the need for the Lebanese government to extend its authority over all Lebanese territory.

He further emphasised the importance of continuing regional and international coordination and consultations on key issues to enhance security and stability in the region.

