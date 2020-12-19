GCC Secretary General welcomes new Yemeni government formation

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) Secretary-General of the GCC Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf has welcomed the decision to form the new Yemeni government from various Yemeni political components, which comes as an implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, signed between the Yemeni Government and the Southern Transitional Council.

Dr. Al-Hajraf expressed his appreciation for all the efforts of the Yemeni parties aimed at giving priority to the interests of the Yemeni people and preparing the atmosphere for the Yemeni government to practice all its work in Aden, praising the great efforts that the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

He affirmed the GCC's keenness to restore security and stability in Yemen, and the GCC’s support for the efforts of the United Nations aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in accordance with the GCC Initiative, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and Security Council Resolution 2216.