GCC Secretary-General Welcomes Oman’s Hosting Of Iran-US Talks

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 01:15 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed on Saturday the hosting by the Sultanate of Oman of the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

In a statement, Al Budaiwi said that Oman’s hosting of the talks reflects its wise approach to promoting dialogue and building bridges of understanding among nations, as well as its consistent commitment to supporting and enhancing security and stability in the region.

He noted that the GCC countries, through their strong and close relations with other nations, continuously seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and are dedicated to presenting initiatives that serve the interests of the region’s peoples and the world at large, while exerting efforts to promote regional and international peace and security.

Al Budaiwi expressed hope that these constructive talks would yield positive outcomes that open new horizons for cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, serving the region’s security and stability.

