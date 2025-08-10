GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water, electricity services

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) MUSCAT, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – The data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicate that the proportion of the population living in households with access to safe drinking water and electricity services reached 100%, which is higher than the global rate of 91%.
The percentage of education in Primary schools adapted for people with disabilities reached 100%, compared to the global rate of 50%, while healthcare coverage reached 72%, compared to the global rate of 68% (despite variations in rates among GCC countries).
GCC countries attach great importance to the family within the framework of their joint work by dedicating a specific goal to it in the GCC Population Strategy.
The eighth goal under the social development pillar focuses on preserving the components of the family and strengthening its role as the nucleus of society.
The path to achieving this goal includes supporting the family, strengthening its bonds, ensuring a decent life for all its members, and protecting them from poverty through a range of mechanisms. These include expanding the scope of social security networks to cover all cases in need of assistance, ensuring their living needs are met, conducting regular assessments of eligibility criteria for aid, guaranteeing decent living conditions for needy families by securing job opportunities for their members, and encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises run by women from their homes.
