GCC Strongly Condemns, Denounces Israeli Occupation Statements Against Saudi Arabia
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 04:32 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) RIYADH,9th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned and denounced, on Sunday, the statements issued by Israeli occupation against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and their demand to establish a Palestinian state within Saudi territory.
In a press statement published by KUNA, Al-Budaiwi stated that these dangerous and irresponsible statements confirm the approach of the Israeli occupation forces in their lack of respect for international laws and treaties, as well as the sovereignty of nations.
He reaffirmed the firm and steadfast stance of Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries in supporting the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights, and the significant and valuable efforts exerted in regional and international forums to support the Palestinian cause.
“These efforts focus on the necessity of a two-state solution, supporting Palestinian sovereignty over all Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensuring the right of return for refugees, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions,” he said.
The statement renewed the call for the international community to seriously and decisively stand against these aggressive Israeli statements, which pose a threat and danger to the security and stability of the region and the world at large.
