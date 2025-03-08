(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) RIYADH, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, expressed on Friday the organization's unwavering commitment to supporting Syria in its ongoing efforts to uphold security and foster the stability of its populace.

Al-Budaiwi emphasised key points from the Ministerial Council's 163rd session, condemning the violence that threatens Syria's stability.

He reaffirmed the GCC's stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal activities, irrespective of their motivations.

Al-Budaiwi conveyed his sincere hopes for enduring security, stability, and prosperity in Syria, and advocated for establishing governance based on the rule of law and justice.

He emphasised the importance of these elements in realizing the aspirations of the Syrian people for a brighter and more prosperous future.