Open Menu

GCC Supports Syria's Measures To Preserve Its Security, Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:15 PM

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) RIYADH, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, expressed on Friday the organization's unwavering commitment to supporting Syria in its ongoing efforts to uphold security and foster the stability of its populace.

Al-Budaiwi emphasised key points from the Ministerial Council's 163rd session, condemning the violence that threatens Syria's stability.

He reaffirmed the GCC's stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal activities, irrespective of their motivations.

Al-Budaiwi conveyed his sincere hopes for enduring security, stability, and prosperity in Syria, and advocated for establishing governance based on the rule of law and justice.

He emphasised the importance of these elements in realizing the aspirations of the Syrian people for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Related Topics

Syria Riyadh March Criminals From

Recent Stories

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

10 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

11 hours ago
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

12 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

12 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East