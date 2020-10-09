GCC voices concern over continued war between Azerbaijan and Armenia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has expressed "great concern" over the continued war between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, resulting in casualties and injuries from both countries.

In a statement, GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf said the Council ''urges Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease-fire and enter into comprehensive negotiations to reach an inclusive political solution in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and the international law.'' This dispute threatens stability and security of the Caucasus, as well as international peace, he noted as quoted by KUNA.

He appealed to the Security Council to assume its role for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to the dispute to protect the lives of civilians and guarantee peace and security in this "sensitive area in the world."