UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Welcomes Agreement To Release Prisoners In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:15 AM

GCC welcomes agreement to release prisoners in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf on Sunday welcomed the deal reached by the Yemeni government and Houthi group to immediately release a first group of 1,081 conflict-related detainees and prisoners.

In a press statement, Al Hajraf said that it is necessary to immediately put the deal in place and set free prisoners and detainees without any delay, leading up to freeing all prisoners and reunify them with their families.

The Secretary-General appreciated the efforts of the Supervisory Committee on the Implementation of the Prisoners' Exchange Agreement", represented by the Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The prisoner swap is in line with the Stockholm agreement in 2018, to release all prisoners, detainees, missing persons, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared persons, and those under house arrest.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Prisoner Exchange Yemen Stockholm Sunday 2018 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

No Muslim can compromise on Prophet (PBUH)'s digni ..

14 minutes ago

Six sports establishments fined at weekend for non ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE&#039;s space programme will have fa ..

20 minutes ago

G20 summit to be held virtually in November

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.