GCC welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has welcomed the declaration announced by the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representative for an immediate ceasefire and cease of military operations in all Libyan territories.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Al-Hajraf called on all parties in Libya to adhere to this constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work - through the mediation of the United Nations - to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the conflict in Libya, and achieve security and stability for the brotherly Libyan people.