UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Welcomes Ceasefire Declaration In Libya

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:30 PM

GCC welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has welcomed the declaration announced by the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representative for an immediate ceasefire and cease of military operations in all Libyan territories.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Al-Hajraf called on all parties in Libya to adhere to this constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work - through the mediation of the United Nations - to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the conflict in Libya, and achieve security and stability for the brotherly Libyan people.

Related Topics

United Nations Libya All

Recent Stories

NAB decides to contact UK authorities for repatria ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese envoy reaffirms commitment to add value to ..

34 seconds ago

Following important news were released by APP on S ..

35 seconds ago

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah assumes charge

38 seconds ago

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

21 minutes ago

Standard and Poor terms Pakistan’s long-term out ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.