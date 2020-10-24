RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for Arab States, welcomed the signing by the parties to the conflict in Libya of a permanent ceasefire agreement in all Libyan territories, after the successful negotiations that were held in Geneva between the joint Libyan military committees under the auspices of the United Nations.

Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf expressed his hope this agreement would lead to a comprehensive political solution that would bring security and stability to the Libyan people.