GCC Welcomes Signing Of Peace Agreement In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:45 AM

GCC welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, has welcomed the initialling of a peace agreement that was signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan, and armed movements.

In a statement, Dr. Nayef Falah M.

Al Hajraf, GCC Secretary-General, stressed that this is an important step in realising the aspirations and hopes of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, development and prosperity. He also wished that peace and security would prevail throughout the Republic of Sudan.

Dr. Al Hajraf affirmed the GCC's firm stances towards the Republic of Sudan, and its continuous support for everything that contributes to enhancing its security and stability, based on the historical and fraternal relations that link the GCC countries with Sudan.

