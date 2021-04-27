UrduPoint.com
GCC's Arab Bureau Of Education Launches 2021/2022 Research And Studies Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

GCC's Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/2022 Research and Studies Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) has launched the 2021/2022 edition of its Research and Studies Award, which aims to encourage scientific educational research in GCC countries and support bright researchers in making breakthroughs to support education.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Asimi, Director-General of ABEGS, said that the awards categories will have two categories. The first is Research and Studies, which will cover distance learning during and after COVID-19 and developing a secondary educational paradigm for GCC countries, while the second is Educational Experiments and Projects, which will cover models for tackling distance learning challenges during and after COVID-19 and applications of the 'Schools that Learn' concept.

With the closing date for submissions set at 30th April, 2022, applicants must be either GCC nationals or working at entities in GCC countries, and may not use their award-winning works.

