UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC's First Accredited Service Automation Framework Training Centre Launched

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

GCC's first accredited Service Automation Framework Training Centre launched

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) GCC’s first accredited Service Automation Framework, SAF, Training Centre has been launched in the UAE, according to Etisalat Academy.

The Centre, which provides step-by-step guidance for the design and delivery of automated services, is launched in partnership with APMG and Etisalat Group. Its aim is to deliver training courses and certification services for a broad range of professional certification schemes.

Hatem Bamatraf, Chief Technology Officer of Etisalat International, said, "‎‎Innovation is always at the core of Etisalat’s strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’. Due to technological advancements and the way that end users have changed their behaviour, interest in service automation has greatly grown in the last decade. Transportation, hotel reservations and e-commerce can now be delivered to customers without any human intervention as the process is completely automated.

"

In turn, Dr. Ali Al Qayedi, General Manager of Etisalat Academy, stated that the courses of the Service Automation Framework provide a deep insight into the concept of service automation, the concept by which organisations can automate their service offering.

APMG International is a global accreditation and examination institute, which accredits organisations to deliver training courses and consultancy services for a broad range of professional certification schemes.

Etisalat academy is the first to address this concept in the region that provides a deep insight into the theory and methods of service automation. It offers the framework by which any organisation can automate its services, ‘go digital’ and enable them to offer self-service technologies to its customers.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Hotel

Recent Stories

UAE concludes WTO dispute following Qatar’s with ..

34 seconds ago

Federal capital maintains ideal ambient air qualit ..

8 minutes ago

'Jashn-e-Azadi' programmes chalked out

8 minutes ago

China, Japan to hold new round of strategic dialog ..

8 minutes ago

Crisis Over Detention of Ex-Kyrgyz President Reach ..

8 minutes ago

Police constitutes squads to control wheelie in Fa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.