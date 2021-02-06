UrduPoint.com
GCC's Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement On Libya Interim Executive Authority

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:45 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf has welcomed the agreement on a new interim executive authority for Libya.

In a statement, Dr.

Al-Hajraf expressed the importance of this step to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution, in a way that achieves security, stability and development in Libya, and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

He praised the efforts of the United Nations Mission to Libya with this agreement.

