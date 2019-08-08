GCC’s first accredited Service Automation Framework, SAF, Training Centre has been launched in the UAE, according to Etisalat Academy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) GCC’s first accredited Service Automation Framework, SAF, Training Centre has been launched in the UAE, according to Etisalat Academy.

The Centre, which provides step-by-step guidance for the design and delivery of automated services, is launched in partnership with APMG and Etisalat Group. Its aim is to deliver training courses and certification services for a broad range of professional certification schemes.

Hatem Bamatraf, Chief Technology Officer of Etisalat International, said, "‎‎Innovation is always at the core of Etisalat’s strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’. Due to technological advancements and the way that end users have changed their behaviour, interest in service automation has greatly grown in the last decade. Transportation, hotel reservations and e-commerce can now be delivered to customers without any human intervention as the process is completely automated.

In turn, Dr. Ali Al Qayedi, General Manager of Etisalat Academy, stated that the courses of the Service Automation Framework provide a deep insight into the concept of service automation, the concept by which organisations can automate their service offering.

APMG International is a global accreditation and examination institute, which accredits organisations to deliver training courses and consultancy services for a broad range of professional certification schemes.

Etisalat academy is the first to address this concept in the region that provides a deep insight into the theory and methods of service automation. It offers the framework by which any organisation can automate its services, ‘go digital’ and enable them to offer self-service technologies to its customers.