GCC's Total GDP At Constant Prices Exceeds $456 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 12:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) MUSCAT, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries increased by 3.3% by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching USD 456.3 billion, compared to USD 442.3 billion during the same period in 2023.
According to the latest statistics issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC STAT), the contribution of non-oil activities to the GCC’s real GDP at the end of Q4 2024 amounted to 70.6%, while oil activities accounted for 29.4%.
The real GDP of the GCC countries in Q4 2024 recorded a quarterly growth of 1%, compared to USD 452.2 billion in Q3 2024.
