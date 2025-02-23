GCF approves $ 686 mn for climate action in 42 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) INCHEON, South Korea, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world’s largest dedicated climate fund, at its board meeting this week provided further evidence that it is increasing access to and support for national and regional partners operating on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

The Fund’s Board approved US$ 686.8 million (US$ 1.5 billion with co-financing) in GCF investment for 11 projects in 42 countries that are expected to provide direct support to 115.5 million people and mitigate the equivalent of 45.3 million metric tonnes of CO₂.

The new projects include first-time single-country investments in Serbia to enhance forest resilience and in Togo to strengthen the climate resilience of vulnerable communities.

During the same meeting, the Board decided that the Fund, which is headquartered in the Republic of Korea, will establish a regional presence to bring it closer to the developing countries it serves. A regional presence will enhance access to the Fund and increase the climate impact of its projects.

GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte said: “If climate action is local action—which it is—then the Green Climate Fund needs to be local too.

Not only as a source of finance but as a partner working on the ground. I’m pleased that the Fund has taken a historic step in establishing a presence in key regions, bringing our world-class specialists closer to those who will benefit most from their support. This decision strengthens our ability to deliver on the more than US$ 680 million in new climate action commitments announced at this Board meeting, pushing our total portfolio towards US$ 17 billion across 133 countries.”

With the latest project approvals, the Fund’s overall portfolio comprises 297 projects, with a total GCF funding amount of $SD 16.6 billion and US$ 62.7 billion with co-financing. Investment is mostly via grants (74%), supplemented by loans (16%) and equity (10%).

The investment by region is as follows: Africa (38%), Latin America and the Caribbean (32%), Asia Pacific (27%), Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the middle East (3%). Of the total adaptation envelope, 63% will go to Least Developed Countries (LDC), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and African countries.