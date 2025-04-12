- Home
GCTP Calls For Global Alliance Based On Values Of Social Justice, Transparency, Sustainable Development At UPF World Summit 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), called for an international alliance based on the values of social justice, transparency, and sustainable development.
Addressing the Asia Pacific Forum's second plenary session at the Universal Peace Federation's (UPF) World Summit 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, Ahmed Al Jarwan stressed the need to uphold international law, calling for accountability for states that violate international agreements and for a unified international stance to restore balance to the world order.
Addressing international issues, Al Jarwan paid particular attention to the tragedy in the Gaza Strip, describing the siege, killing, and destruction faced by the Palestinian people as a “flagrant violation of all international norms and treaties.” He emphasised the importance of implementing relevant United Nations resolutions, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
He concluded his speech by affirming that peace and tolerance are no longer optional, but a necessity, stating: “Hatred does not build nations, nor does it achieve security or create a sustainable economy. Peace is not a luxury — it is an essential condition for any real prosperity.”
He urged the international community to turn the discourse of tolerance into tangible policies and institutional practices in order to build a more stable and humane future.
The World Summit is a UPF project that aims to bring together heads of state, who with their vast experience and wisdom can help build a world of mutual understanding, sustainable peace and prosperity for all. Parliamentarians, religious leaders, representatives of civil society and women leaders also participate in the World Summit.
