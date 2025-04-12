Open Menu

GCTP Calls For Global Alliance Based On Values Of Social Justice, Transparency, Sustainable Development At UPF World Summit 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM

GCTP calls for global alliance based on values of social justice, transparency, sustainable development at UPF World Summit 2025

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), called for an international alliance based on the values of social justice, transparency, and sustainable development.

Addressing the Asia Pacific Forum's second plenary session at the Universal Peace Federation's (UPF) World Summit 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, Ahmed Al Jarwan stressed the need to uphold international law, calling for accountability for states that violate international agreements and for a unified international stance to restore balance to the world order.

Addressing international issues, Al Jarwan paid particular attention to the tragedy in the Gaza Strip, describing the siege, killing, and destruction faced by the Palestinian people as a “flagrant violation of all international norms and treaties.” He emphasised the importance of implementing relevant United Nations resolutions, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He concluded his speech by affirming that peace and tolerance are no longer optional, but a necessity, stating: “Hatred does not build nations, nor does it achieve security or create a sustainable economy. Peace is not a luxury — it is an essential condition for any real prosperity.”

He urged the international community to turn the discourse of tolerance into tangible policies and institutional practices in order to build a more stable and humane future.

The World Summit is a UPF project that aims to bring together heads of state, who with their vast experience and wisdom can help build a world of mutual understanding, sustainable peace and prosperity for all. Parliamentarians, religious leaders, representatives of civil society and women leaders also participate in the World Summit.

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society Gaza Seoul Alliance South Korea Women All Asia

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East