ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, yesterday received in Abu Dhabi heads and members of a number of the national and regional parliaments along with members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace from various parts of the world.

Al Jarwan welcomed the visiting delegations from around the world to the UAE, "the oasis of tolerance and peace," which, he said, was demonstrated by the gathering and love of all countries of the world for the leadership and people of the UAE, which has become a role model in international tolerance.

He commended the efforts and support of the participants to spread and uphold the values of tolerance and peace around the world, hailing as well the efforts of the members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and their sincere work to ensure a safer and more peaceful world.

According to the agenda, around 70 presidents and members of parliament from different continents and countries is visiting the UAE, to celebrate the Year of Tolerance. The visiting guests are scheduled to make several field visits to Abu Dhabi city, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama.