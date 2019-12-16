UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCTP President Welcomes Heads And Members Of World's Parliaments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 12:45 PM

GCTP President welcomes heads and members of world's parliaments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, yesterday received in Abu Dhabi heads and members of a number of the national and regional parliaments along with members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace from various parts of the world.

Al Jarwan welcomed the visiting delegations from around the world to the UAE, "the oasis of tolerance and peace," which, he said, was demonstrated by the gathering and love of all countries of the world for the leadership and people of the UAE, which has become a role model in international tolerance.

He commended the efforts and support of the participants to spread and uphold the values of tolerance and peace around the world, hailing as well the efforts of the members of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and their sincere work to ensure a safer and more peaceful world.

According to the agenda, around 70 presidents and members of parliament from different continents and countries is visiting the UAE, to celebrate the Year of Tolerance. The visiting guests are scheduled to make several field visits to Abu Dhabi city, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama.

Related Topics

World Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Mosque All From Love

Recent Stories

Blast outside PHC leaves three injured

13 minutes ago

Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Cam ..

40 minutes ago

RSS training and arming young fanatics to target M ..

1 hour ago

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

1 hour ago

"APC carnage will never be forgotten," says COAS o ..

1 hour ago

Realme Pakistan teases realme 5s a new powerhero d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.