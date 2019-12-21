UrduPoint.com
GCTP, UNAOC Sign MoU To Promote Tolerance, Peace

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:30 PM

GCTP, UNAOC sign MoU to promote tolerance, peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, and the United Nations, UN, Alliance of Civilizations, UNAOC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, for action to step up cooperation towards promoting values of tolerance and a culture of peace.

The Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the GCTP and Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative for the UNAOC.

The MoU aims at establishing a framework for priority areas of cooperation, including developing initiatives to promote peace and tolerance, providing support to the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, as well as institutional cooperation in organising conferences.

Moratinos said he was pleased with the MoU which is expected to boost international efforts to promote tolerance and peace around the world. He also praised the GCTP's role, through its parliament and general assembly, in advancing values of tolerance.

Al Jarwan said that one of the GCTP goals is to enhance cooperation among international bodies, especially the UN organisations and agencies, for promoting values of peace and tolerance.

The MoU signing was made during a visit made by 70 delegates, representing the GCTP various partners, to the UAE on the occasion of the "Year of Tolerance".

